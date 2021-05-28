Counter-terrorism police charge man with double stabbing in Burnley store

Munawar Hussain (57) of Lancashire, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following the incident at the Marks and Spencer store on St James Street in the town.

Two women – a member of shop staff in her 40s and a member of the public in her 60s - received stab injuries during the incident on December 2nd and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police attended and Mr Hussain was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the doubel stabbing

A counter terrorism investigation was completed and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was charged on Tuesday, May 25th and is due to appear at court on June 1st.

The first hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.