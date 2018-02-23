Council leader re-bailed by police

The leader of Lancashire County Council, Geoff Driver, has been re-bailed by police as part of the long-running Operation Sheridan fraud investigation.

Coun Driver and three other men have been on bail since they were arrested in May last year on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

All four reported to police yesterday and had their extended until May 22.

They are being investigated as part of the inquiry into One Connect, the now defunct partnership between LCC and telecom giants BT.

The other three are former County Hall chief executive Phil Halsall, the suspended chief executive of Liverpool City Council Ged Fitzgerald and David McElhinney who was empoyed as chief executive of One Connect.