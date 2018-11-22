Coroner explains why the inquest into Simon Marx’s death is called off

The inquest into the death of Blackpool man Simon Marx will not resume today as expected earlier this week.

The 42-year-old died on holiday in Fethiye, Turkey, on October 8 last year after suffering a slow bleeding head injury in a brawl at the Newton Arms pub in Normoss at around 12.20am the day before.

Preston man Steven Lane, 30, of Shalgrove Lane, Fulwood, was jailed for life earlier this month after being convicted of murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Another man, David Easter, 55, of Herons Reach, Blackpool, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The inquest was due to be held at the Town Hall at 3pm, and would have sought to determine the key facts surrounding Mr Marx’s death now the court case has ended.

But a spokesman for the coroner’s office this morning said: “On [Tuesday] the senior coroner ruled that, because all of the the issues relating to the death of Simon Marx have now been aired in the crown court during the trial process, there is now no reason for him to resume an inquest.”