Convicted sex offender with links to Chorley arrested in Lancashire

A convicted sex offender with links to Chorley has been arrested.



Mohammed Emdad Ali, from Blackburn, was arrested on Wednesday evening (February 13) after police issued a county-wide appeal to locate the convicted sex offender.

The 30-year-old, who is known to have links to Chorley, had been wanted by officers for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

The conditions had been imposed on Ali after he was convicted of sexual touching in 2012.

He had last been seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday morning (February 12) but his disappearance led to police issuing a county-wide appeal to find him.



Following a public appeal for information, Ali was arrested in the Blackburn area on Wednesday. He remains in custody.