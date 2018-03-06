Convicted sex offender 'took boy for a takeaway'

A convicted sex offender who began communicating with a young boy in defiance of a court order to protect the public is facing a jail term.

Former football mascot Scott Allan Henderson, 29, of Barn Meadow, Bamber Bridge, Preston, pleaded guilty to five breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

His offending involves accepting a friend request in 2016 from a youngster on Facebook, and then chatting online with the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a further breach of the order between March and September 2016 by having unsupervised contact with the boy when he took him out in the car to get a takeaway.

He further breached the order by playing a computer football game with the boy in his bedroom.

On February 15 this year he breached the order again by using an internet device with cleaning software on it, which he failed to disclose to Lancashire police.

Henderson also admits two counts of making indecent images of children over a period between July 2015 and September 2016.

The charges relate to four images deemed category B - the second most serious in law - and four of category C.

He appeared before Preston Crown Court but his sentencing was adjourned to April 3 by Judge Philip Parry, to allow a further pre sentence report to be written.

Henderson, who used to volunteer dressing up as the Roar the Lion mascot for Blackburn Rovers before his convictions, was given the order alongside a 40 month jail term in April 2012 linked to performing lewd acts via a webcam after contacting boys as young as 14 through Facebook, and possessing obscene video clips of children.