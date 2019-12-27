Convicted sex offender goes missing from Royal Preston Hospital after being released from prison

A convicted sex offender has been declared missing after disappearing from hospital in Preston.



David Harvey, 42, was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at around 9.30pm on Saturday, December 21.

He has not been seen or heard from since and Lancashire Police said they are concerned for his welfare.

Harvey, originally from Scotland, had been sentenced in July after being found guilty on four counts of sexual assault at Preston Crown Court.

He had recently been released from prison after just four months behind bars.

Since his release, Harvey has failed to adhere to his prison release conditions and has has failed to keep police informed of his address.

Due to his breaching his sex offender notification requirements, Harvey is now also wanted by police on recall to prison.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and a bald head. He speaks in a Scottish accent.

Harvey has close links to Edinburgh and police believe he might be using the rail network to travel to and from Preston.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been reported missing in Preston.

"We have concerns for his welfare. He is also wanted for breaching a sex offender order/failing to adhere to prison release conditions."

Anybody with information as to his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Lancashire Police as soon as possible by calling 101 or emailing Southintelunit1@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20191222-0206."