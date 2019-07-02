Convicted drug dealer who was jailed for firearms offences is second prisoner to walk out of HMP Kirkham in 24 hours

Have your say

A convicted drug dealer who was serving time for serious firearms offences is the second prisoner to abscond from HMP Kirkham in just 24 hours.



Jonathan Edward Harrison, 34, is wanted by police after walking out of HMP Kirkham on Friday, June 28.

He is the second prisoner to disappear from HMP Kirkham in just 24 hours, after Michael Doherty was reported missing from prison on Saturday (June 29).

Harrison, originally from Middlesbrough, was jailed at Teeside Crown Court in March 2015.

He was sentenced for a number of serious offences, including possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and enabling another to do so, attempting to possess a class B drug, and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of proportionate build, with blue eyes and bald.

Harrison has distinctive scars to the top of his head and tribal sleeve tattoos on both arms, from his wrists to his shoulders.

He has known links to the North Yorkshire and Cleveland areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you have seen Jonathan Harrison or have any information as to his whereabouts, please get in touch as soon as possible."

You can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 1389 of June 28.

Lancashire Police are already appealing for help in catching Michael Doherty, who absconded from HMP Kirkham on Saturday, June 29.

Doherty disappeared from HMP Kirkham just 24 hours after Harrison absconded on Friday, June 28.

Lancashire Police released a public appeal for the whereabouts of Doherty, who was convicted of offences including burglary and dangerous driving in November 2018.

The public have been warned that both men could be dangerous and should not be approached.