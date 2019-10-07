Convicted drug dealer climbs over fence and flees Kirkham prison

Have your say

A man who was jailed for conspiracy to supply dangerous class A drugs has escaped from prison.

Kearon Tyrone Hunte, 31, formerly of Roundhay Road, Leeds, climbed the fence at HMP Kirkham and ran off on Saturday, October 5.

He had been serving a six year sentence.

Hunte is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He has links to the Leeds and West Yorkshire areas.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “Hunte is wanted by police after escaping HMP Kirkham.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. We would also encourage Hunte to come forward and speak to police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604100 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1418 of October 5.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111