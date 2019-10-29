Convicted drug dealer absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A convicted drug dealer has absconded from prison in Lancashire.

Ben Fay, 28, from Rochdale, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday (October 27).

Fay was sentenced to four years in prison at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester in June 2018 for aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Fay is described as being 6ft tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes, receding brown hair and a Northern accent.

He has links to Rochdale and Lancashire.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he might be, please call us on 101 quoting log number 1530 of 27 October.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

HMP Kirkham has joint highest number of absconders in UK

Fay is believed to be the 26th prisoner to abscond from HMP Kirkham this year, according to Lancashire Police appeals.

The open prison had the the joint highest number of prisoners absconding from custody last year, along with HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

They both had 19 absconders between March 2018 and March this year.