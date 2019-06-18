Convicted criminal captured in Preston five weeks after fleeing trial for handling stolen goods

Have your say

A convicted criminal has been arrested five weeks after he fled trial for handling stolen goods.

Lancashire Police had appealed for the public's help in catching Jason Bachelor, 25, after he fled his trial at Preston Crown Court last month.

Bachelor, of no fixed address, had been charged with conspiracy to handle stolen goods, along with 47-year-old Saleem Khan, of Farringdon Close, Fishwick.

The two men had been due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on May 8, but Khan failed to appear.

Bachelor attended trial for two days before absconding.

Both men were convicted in their absence on May 17 and are due to be sentenced on June 14.

A warrant had been issued for their arrest, and after five weeks on the run, Bachelor was arrested this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

A spokesman for Preston Police told the Post: "This morning Bachelor was arrested by Team5IR at an address in Ribbleton, having been wanted for a number of weeks.

"He will now be presented before the courts later today. Thank you once again for sharing our appeal in relation to Batchelor."