News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
46 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
2 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Convicted child sex offender who jumped into River Ribble to escape police is to be sentenced next month after guilty plea

A man who was accused of jumping into the River Ribble to escape police over child sex charges is set to appear for sentencing at Preston Crown Court next month.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:53 BST

Daniel Godkin, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Crown Court on February 14 for a pre-trial hearing faced with three charges.

These were that he had attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, caused a child under 13 to watch sexual activity, and that he escaped from lawful custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Godkin pleaded guilty to the last two counts, whilst the sexual communication charge was left to lie on file.

Daniel Godkin, who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police over child sex charges, is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court next month.
Daniel Godkin, who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police over child sex charges, is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court next month.
Daniel Godkin, who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police over child sex charges, is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court next month.
Most Popular

A sentencing hearing was set for March 28 but it has been moved until April 25, as the pre-sentence report was not ready.

What does left to lie on the file mean?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If a defendant has been charged with more than one offence, they may wish to offer a guilty plea to some of the counts they faces if the remaining counts against him will not be pursued.

Those counts which are not pursued can, by agreement between the prosecution and judge, be ‘left to lie on the file’ without any verdict being entered, and they will not be considered in the sentence.

Daniel Godkin is led away from Preston Magistrates Court after being remanded in custody. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Daniel Godkin is led away from Preston Magistrates Court after being remanded in custody. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Daniel Godkin is led away from Preston Magistrates Court after being remanded in custody. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

That means that the prosecution may only revive and proceed on those counts in wholly exceptional circumstances, for example if another crime is committed in future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Preston dad who suffered a stroke aged 41 goes from needing help to wash himself...

When did Daniel Godkin first hit the headlines?

On Friday, January 13, Godkin, who was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation, leaped into the freezing River Ribble at around 7am to evade police.

Emergency services, including a fire service rescue boat and police helicopter, were called to the riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later that afternoon, officers confirmed that Godkin had been found in Walton-le-Dale, and they thanked the public for sharing their search appeals.

At that point, police had not revealed what Daniel was wanted for.

When did Godkin first appear in court?

When Godkin appeared at magistrates on January 16, the court heard the three charges he was facing, although he did not enter a plea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates heard brief details of Godkin’s alleged escape from police custody on Friday (January 13) and how he was later found hiding in a wheely bin.