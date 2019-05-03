Convict ex lover of Chorley gran must pay back Blackpool drug dealing gains

The former criminal lover of a prison officer who was caged over the illicit jail affair has been hauled back before the courts to have his criminal gains seized.

Marvin Berkley, 33, benefited to the tune of almost £80,000 from drugs crime, Preston Crown Court heard.

He was previously at the centre of an affair scandal while he was serving a sentence at HMP Garth near Leyland, in which Chorley grandmother Alison Sharples was caught with a medicine syringe containing traces of the convict's semen during a routine search of her handbag,

READ MORE



The besotted operational support officer served a nine month jail term after being convicted of misconduct in a public office.

The father-of-one was released from the jail where they met, only to commit further offences.

In December he was jailed for four years after admitting six counts of supplying class A drugs to undercover Lancashire Police officers in the Blackpool area in a car for £20 last winter.

Last August Berkley had also been followed driving a car from the M61 towards Blackpool, with two passengers.

When stopped by police nine wraps of heroin, 45 wraps of crack cocaine and a further package of cocaine were found in the Mercedes, which he had rented.

He had the keys to an address in St Anne's where drugs and paraphernalia were later found.

The defendant, who is also known by several aliases including Marvollos, T Dogg, Trubo, and 'Withington Man Dem', was brought back before the courts under Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings linked to those offences.

Judge Philip Parry found Berkley had benefitted from his crimes to the tune of £79,360 but that he only had £1,810 of assets available to seize

He made a confiscation order for the same amount to be paid within 28 days.

Co-defendant Christopher Saunders, who was previously jailed for three years, was also deemed to have benefitted by £79,360 and he too had £1,810 confiscated during the same hearing.