Concerns over 'abusive' youths on Preston estate

Preston police are appealing to residents to help tackle anti-social behaviour on a Preston estate.

The force shared a Facebook message saying they are aware of concerns about a group of young people hanging around Moor Nook community centre.

The post says: " Although a group of youths hanging about in the group is not something to report to the Police, the reports we have had suggest that they are abusive and intimidating to passers-by.

"Again, I want to urge residents to continue reporting and identifying members of this group so we can take positive steps to tackle the behaviour. The more information we have, the better!

I would like to also take this opportunity to mention that the Ribbleton NHP team have been working with Community Gateway Association and Preston City Council and have a few ideas to tackle to Motorcycle and Car Nuisance on the Ribbleton area.

If you have any information please report it to us!"

Police can be contacted on 101/