Concerns for missing 15-year-old boy with links to Preston

A 15-year-old boy from Merseyside, with links to Preston, has been missing for a week and police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.



A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help find a Crosby teenager who has been missing from home since last week.

Toby Penny, 15, who has links to Preston, has been missing for a week after disappearing from his home in Crosby last Tuesday (September 17)

"15-year-old Toby Penny, from Lower Hey, was last seen on Tuesday, September 17 and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his well-being.

"Toby is white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

"He is believed to be wearing dark combat trousers, dark Nike trainers and a maroon zip fleece.

"Toby owns a maroon red mountain bike with white spokes."

Police said Toby is known in Kirkby, Kirkdale, Anfield, Liverpool City Centre and Preston in Lancashire.

Anyone who as seen Toby or has any information can contact @MerPolCC, call (0151) 777 3600 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.