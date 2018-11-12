Concerns are growing for missing 31-year-old

Concerns are growing for a 31-year-old man who went missing over three weeks ago.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding Steven Durand, who was last seen in the Chorley area around 11am on Friday, October 19.

Steven Durand, 31, from Chorley, was reported missing on Friday, October 19.

His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward with information.

Mr Durand, from Chorley, is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with cropped dark hair. He is known to have links to the Preston and Chorley areas.

Sgt Luke Newman, of Preston Police, said: “Steven has been missing for some time and his disappearance is a growing concern for us.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Similarly I would ask Steven, if he sees this appeal, to contact us and let us know where he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.