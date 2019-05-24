Concerns are growing for a missing Cumbrian man who is believed to be in Lancaster

Have your say

A 28-year-old man from Barrow is still missing seven days after disappearing from his family home.



Jonathan McMillan was reported missing by his family on Saturday, May 18 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jonathan McMillan, 28, from Barrow, has not been seen since Saturday, May 18.

Police in Cumbria are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and believe he may be in Lancashire.

Jonathan is known to have links to Lancaster and could be staying in the area.

He is described as 6ft tall, with long ginger hair, dreadlocks and a long beard.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Due to his unpredictable behaviour, people are advised not to approach him, but to contact police immediately.

If you see him or know where he his, please contact Cumbria Police on 101, quoting log 160 of May 18.