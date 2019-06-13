Concern is growing for Preston boy, 16, who is still missing after disappearing 5 weeks ago

A 16-year-old Preston boy is still missing five weeks after disappearing from his home in Fulwood.



Josh Elder, also known as JJ. Josh, has been missing since May 11, when he was last seen in the Lansdown Hill area of Fulwood.

Josh is a white male, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and ginger coloured hair.

He had last been seen wearing a black tracksuit and is believed to frequent the Fulwood, Avenham, Deepdale and city centre areas of Preston.

If you have seen Josh or have any other information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log LC-20190511-1554.