Concern increases for missing nine-year-old in Lancashire.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing nine-year-old boy in Lancashire.

Leon Langford was last seen playing with friends in the Ivy Street Play Park in Blackburn at around 4pm yesterday.

His friends returned home, but Leon did not and has now been missing overnight.

Leon is described as white, 4ft 6in and of slim build with red hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

If anyone sees anybody matching Leon's description or has any information, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 or 999 and quote the reference number 1449.

In posts on Facebook, family members say they have been out looking for him and appealed for public help to share the missing person's appeal issued by Lancashire Police.