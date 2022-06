Kaya Wilson was last seen at around 12:30am on Thursday (June 23).

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue Nike zip hoodie with red stripes down the sides, black leggings, black Air Force trainers and a Footasylum bag over her shoulder.

She is believed to have links to the Morecambe, Lancaster, Garstang, Preston, Kendal, Lytham St Annes and Leyland areas.

If you have seen Kaya or have any information, call 101 quoting log 68 of June 23.