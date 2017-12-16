Concern for Preston girl, 13, who went missing on way home from school

A 13-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving school at 3pm yesterday, police said, sparking concern for her safety.

Officers this morning appealed for information that could help them find Amelia Delaney, and made a direct appeal to Amelia to let somebody know she is safe.

In a statement, the force said it was 'concerned for the welfare' for Amelia, and added: "Amelia, if you see this post, we urge you to contact us or your family."

No description was offered, nor was more specific information about where Amelia lives or goes to school, though a picture was released and has already been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Information can be reported by calling police on 101, quoting reference number LC-2017-12-15-1407.