Concern for missing teen Tom Williamson

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenager.

Tom Williamson, 16, was last seen in the Skelmersdale area last Thursday (January 4).

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair. He was believed to be wearing a black hooded coat, black tracksuit pants and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare and urging anyone with information about Tom to come forward.

PC Dave Woollam, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “I would appeal for anyone who sees Tom or knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also appeal directly to Tom to contact us to let us know he is safe.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0151 of January 4.