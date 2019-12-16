Concern for missing Preston woman, 33, last seen in New Hall Lane

Have your say

A 33-year-old woman has been declared missing in Preston.

Emily 'Tadey' McCarthy has been missing since Wednesday, December 11, when she was last seen in New Hall Lane.

Emily 'Tadey' McCarthy, 33, is missing from her home in Preston and was last seen in the New Hall Lane area on Wednesday, December 11. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police are now appealing to the public to help find Emily.

She is described as white, 5ft 3.5 inches tall, with long dark straight hair and of a slim build.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 33-year-old Emily 'Tadey' McCarthy, who is missing from her home in Preston.

"She was last seen in the New Hall Lane area on Wednesday, December 11.

"Emily is believed to have links to the general Preston area.

"We are now concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find Emily."

READ MORE: New CCTV footage released showing missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick in Poulton

If you have seen her or have any information, please call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20191215-0996.