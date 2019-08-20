Concern for missing Preston man who disappeared a week ago

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Preston man who disappeared a week ago.

Nathan Cushaghan, 21, was last seen heading into Preston city centre on Tuesday, August 13.

Nathan is a white male, around 5' 8" inches tall, slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki jeans, brown jacket and a brown bucket style hat.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 and quote log LC-20190817-0712.