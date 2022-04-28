Concern for missing Lancaster man who needs essential medication

A search is under way for a missing Lancaster man who requires medication to prevent him becoming ill.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 9:08 am

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for 64-year-old Paul Marsden, who was last seen by a family member at 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) in Lune Road, heading towards Marsh Street.

Paul suffers from a number of medical conditions which put him at a greater risk of becoming ill and he has not taken his essential medication.

Read More

Read More
Katie Kenyon: Burnley man Andrew Burfield charged with murder of Padiham mum of ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Paul Marsden, 64, suffers from a number of medical conditions which put him at a greater risk of becoming ill and he has not taken his essential medication, say police

Officers say he is around 5ft 6in, bald and overweight. He is possibly wearing a baseball cap and grey clothing.

If you have seen him please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20220427-1308.