Concern for missing Lancashire woman Stacey Doherty who hasn't been seen since Monday

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a woman who was last seen two days ago.

Stacey Doherty, 35, was last seen at Preston railway station at around 7.30am on Monday.

Stacey Doherty at Preston railway station

She is described as white, slim build, with dark brown wavy hair usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, long boots and either jeans or jeggings.

She has links to Blackburn and police believe she could have travelled to Blackpool by train.

Sgt Paul Dilworth, of Preston Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Stacey and I would urge anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to get in touch.

"I would also ask Stacey herself to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is okay.”

Stacey Doherty

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0427 of January 8.