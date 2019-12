Have your say

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for four days in Preston.

Katie Thomas, 16, is missing from the Fishergate Hill area of Preston.

She was last seen on Church Street, Preston on Thursday, December 19.

Katie is believed to hang around Preston City Centre.

If you have seen her or have any information, please call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191218-1433.