Concern for 17-year-old girl who remains missing after 11 days

Have your say

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old girl after she went missing 11 days ago.

Mia Powell, from Southport, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Friday, October 18 in Formby, Merseyside.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with straight blonde shoulder-length hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a blue top, dark trousers with black flip-flops and dark socks.

Police said Mia is known to "frequent trains and stations", particularly in Southport, Hunts Cross and Liverpool city centre.

Anyone with information about Mia is asked to contact Merseyside Police, 101 or Missing People on 116 000.