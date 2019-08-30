Community gathers in memory of murdered mum-of-two Lindsday Birbeck

Have your say

A moving tribute to murdered mum-of-two Lindsay Birbeck brought a grieving community together in solidarity last night (August 29).



Organisers had planned a memorial walk in memory of the 47-year-old, but this was cancelled due to police safety concerns over the sheer number of people expected to attend.

Hundreds of people came together last night (August 29) in Accrington in memory of murdered mum Lindsay Birbeck

Instead, a unified community took to Peel Park, near The Coppice, before walking together to a memorial area where flowers were laid.

Volunteers who helped co-ordinate the community's search efforts for Lindsay then gave a speech before hundreds of mourners, before a minute's silence was observed.

"We couldn't have done more as a community for Lindsay", said an emotional Debbie Kimberley to a grieving crowd,

"As a community, you should all be proud of each other", said Debbie.

Hundreds of families laid flowers, cards and candles to the sound of a choir singing 'Amazing Grace'

"People have said, "I didn't do much, I didn't go on the searches."

"No, you did a lot.

"We couldn't have done more."

Fellow volunteer leader Katie Blezerd added: "Family and friends of Lindsay are very grateful and appreciative of the community's support and thank each and every one of you for your efforts.

A unified community took to Peel Park, near The Coppice in Accrington yesterday evening (August 29) before walking together to a memorial area where flowers were laid

"The speed of donations which have been coming in, in memory of Lindsday, show how much the community have taken Lindsday and her family to their hearts.

"The family will never forget the strength the community has given them.

"Strangers, neighbours, business owners, authorities and volunteers have joined together to try and bring Lindsday home.

"As you are all aware of the outcome, it reminds us that life can be cruel and the shocking circumstances can affect us all on a level which we must struggle to comprehend.

"However, we must remember to allow Lindsay's family to come to terms with what has happened and to respect their feelings and their privacy."

The crowd then observed a minutes silence for Lindsay before moving towards an area of the park which had been set aside as a memorial garden.

Hundreds of families laid flowers, cards and candles to the sound of a choir singing 'Amazing Grace'.

Since the discovery on August 24, Lancashire Constabulary have arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of murder.

A post mortem examination revealed that Lindsay had died as a result of compression of the neck.

The mum-of-two was reported missing from her home on August 12, causing the community to pull together to search for Lindsay.

But detectives launched a murder inquiry after the discovery of Lindsay's body at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday, August 24.