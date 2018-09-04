Clifton Hotel killer jailed after admitting manslaughter of neighbour

Have your say

A man has been jailed for four years and three months after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a hotel resident in a "one-punch" killing.

Paul Ellerker, 30, admitted inflicting a head injury to Jonathan Palgrave which caused his death two days later.

Officers were called to the Clifton Hotel on Fishergate Hill, Preston- where both men lived at the time - at 8.20pm on Sunday, May 20 following a report Mr Palgrave had collapsed.

The 35-year-old was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.

CCTV footage showed Ellerker, who is thought to be from the Kirkham area, punching him to the head before he immediately fell to the floor.

An investigation was launched by Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, praised the thorough police investigation in reviewing hours of CCTV footage to confirm exactly when Mr Palgrave sustained his fatal injuries.

Det Chief Insp Richard McCutcheon, of FMIT, said: “This is a tragic case where Mr Palgrave lost his life as a result of Paul Ellerker’s reckless and violent behaviour.

“It should serve as a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences which can result from a single punch.”

