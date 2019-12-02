Christmas tree bursts into flames at Viva Christmas show in Blackpool

Have your say

Dramatic footage shows the moment a Christmas tree set fire on stage at Viva Blackpool.



Viva Blackpool was evacuated after a Christmas tree burst into flames on stage during The Viva Christmas show.

The Viva Christmas show in Blackpool was interrupted after a Christmas tree set on fire on stage. (Credit: Ian White)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at around 9:08pm on Saturday (November 30), but the fire was already put out by members of staff before firefighters arrived.

Dramatic footage shows members of staff tackling the blaze with a fire extinguisher as the audience watch the terrifying scene unfold.

As a precaution, Viva Blackpool was fully evacuated, but reopened over an hour later.

No injuries were reported.