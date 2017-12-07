Christmas decorations in Preston targeted by mean-spirited vandals

Christmas decorations in Preston have been damaged in a spate of attacks by mean-spirited vandals, say police.

A representative for Preston City Council said that the most recent act of vandalism happened in Winckley square where a Christmas tree and lights were damaged.

They added that attack was not an isolated incident, with the trees on Fishergate, Christmas Tree displays at St Margaret’s Church in Ingol and Kidsgrove village green all being targeted in recent weeks.

Police and council bosses are now appealing for anyone who spots vandals destroying Christmas decorations to report the crime to police.

A spokesman for the police said: "Causing damage to any Christmas decorations is mindless and ruins some of the great displays that Preston has to offer.

Should you ever see damage to any building or display you can report it easily to us and should the damage be in progress you can report it via 999. If a crime in progress it is a suitable for the 999 call."

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “We love the way Preston looks with the lights and trees around the city centre and in different communities this time of year.

"It’s really sad when we sustain vandalism, especially to the Christmas displays - the most recent was the lovely tree in Winckley Square.

"The damage has now been repaired and the tree is looking fantastic again. We’ve had lots of compliments about the tree and the restoration in the gardens.

“We all lose when these displays are damaged - please report it when you see it."

Tell Preston Police on 101, or online at www.doitonline.lancashire.police.uk If you see it happening please call 999.