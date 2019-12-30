Chorley woman, 73, denies abusing boy, 15

A 73-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the 1980s.

Valerie Pendlebury, of Belmont Drive, Chorley, appeared before Preston Crown Court and spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

Crown Court

The complainant cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Her trial will take place at Burnley Crown Court on June 1.

She has been granted unconditional bail until then.