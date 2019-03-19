Chorley thief Sara Hesmondhalgh drove car into security guard's knees

A shoplifter deliberately drove into a plucky security guard as he tried to stop her fleeing from a supermarket car park.

Sara Louise Hesmondhalgh, 30, of Mosley Street, Leyland, left victim Harry Carson with swollen knees from the impact, as he tried in vain to stop her and her accomplice leaving Tesco in Buckshaw Village on December 16 last year.

Tesco, Buckshaw Village

After striking him, she reversed the rented Vauxhall Mokka and managed to manoeuvre away from the scene, with bags of stolen alcohol in the car.

She was found guilty of assault and failing to stop, after a trial in her absence at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Richard Stone said: “She was clearly aware that she had struck the individual.

“As she previously pleaded guilty to theft he was justified in trying to stop her.

In evidence Mr Carson, who has since left his job, said he had seen two women get into the car after putting the loot inside.

He added: “ “I stopped in front of the vehicle to try and take a photo of them to determine what they had in the vehicle.

“The car drove forward two to three times and made contact with both my knees.

“I went to A and E with bruising and was off for three days.”

Police traced the rented vehicle to Hesmondhalgh’s home, where she admitted theft but denied striking him.

The case was adjourned and Hesmondhalgh is now expected to be sentenced on March 26.

