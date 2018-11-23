Chorley sex attacker John Archer, who told victim "You're dead", will face sentence next month

Have your say

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Chorley home.



John James Archer, of Park Road, Adlington, Chorley, had denied attacking the woman on May 9.

Safe Centre



However, jurors at Preston Crown Court found the 29-year-old guilty of four counts of sexual assault, assault by beating, and intimidating a witness.



The court was told a trace of his DNA was found in his victim’s underwear after she was examined at the SAFE Centre.



She cannot be identified for legal reasons.



Earlier in the case, giving evidence, Archer claimed his victim had “offered sex to him” before a Christmas party but he had not taken her up on it.



But the court was then told on May 27, after the complaint had been made, he turned up at her home address on two occasions and rang her a number of times, telling her “You’re dead”.

He asked her why she was lying and told her brother she was” dead”.



Archer is expected to be sentenced on December 19.

