Chorley road rage van driver orders victims: "Google me".

A raging van driver deliberately rammed a car and followed the driver home, before punching a shocked neighbour, a court heard.

Jack James Ashall, 29, of Dickens Road, Coppull, Chorley, The defendant had a child in his Ford Transit van at the time of the road rage incident, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

Junction of Euxton Lane and Central Avenue

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates said he deliberately cut up a vehicle next to him, which had been waiting to turn right at the junction of Euxton Lane and Central Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, causing it to swerve.

Ashall started gesticulating and flashing at the victims, before colliding with the side of their car - and then followed them home.

She added: “ “After that they arrived back at home and saw the defendant banging on neighbours’ doors.

“The defendant turned to them and was aggressive, stating: “I’m going to smash your door in and burn your house down.’

“ ‘I’m going to bang you all out.’

Ashall then said: “Four on one right now' and took his jacket off.

During the disturbance he punched a neighbour in his cheek.

Moments later he returned again, telling onlookers: “You don’t know you dealing with - Google me.”

Ashall, who has previous driving and public order convictions, admitted dangerous driving and assault.

A district judge committed him to Crown Court where he appears on June 3.