The three attempted break-ins occurred at addresses on Spennymoor Close between 2.45am and 3am.

Enquiries have been ongoing since then and we are now asking for the public’s help identifying this man, as we would like to speak to him as part of our investigation.

PCSO Fern Jones, of Chorley Police, said: “We received three reports of attempted break-ins in Buckshaw Village and enquiries are very much underway. We are now asking anybody who recognises this man to get in touch with us soon as possible as we would like to speak to him.

Do you recognise this man?

“Similarly, if you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious we would ask you to get in touch to let us know what you saw.”