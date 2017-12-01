Chorley paedophile who shared film of himself abusing two children admits to more than 30 sexual offences

A pervert who filmed himself abusing two children and shared the footage with other paedophiles is facing jail after admitting more than 30 sexual offences.

Andrew Mather, 52, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, took indecent pictures of himself and two youngsters to share with other perverts online.

He had sordid discussions with other people about the little girls, Preston Crown Court heard.

The abuse was eventually exposed when police officers, who were already investigating a stash of indecent images seized at his home in February this year, found photographs of the girls, who cannot be identified – along with incriminating chat messages with other men about what he had made them do.

After finding the images, police rearrested him, seized further CDs from his flat and interviewed the youngsters.

The first girl described how Mather would play games, messaging her via Skype, with ‘dares’.

The dares included him kissing her. When she wanted to stop he bribed her with cake to allow him to carry on.

An investigation of his computers found browsing terms relating to child abuse.

Judge Andrew Woolman said it was not a straightforward sentencing exercise and adjourned his sentencing decision to December 13.