Chorley men were racially abused during assault, court told

A man who racially abused and assaulted two men in Chorley has appeared in court.

Edwin Jones, 51, of Aniline Street, Chorley, pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated assault following an incident on July 7.

He also admitted causing £200 damage to one of the men’s cars.

Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement to address his behaviour.

They increased his community order from 12 to 18 months, due to the racist language used.

He must pay a £150 fine, £200 compensation for the damage, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Both victims will receive £50 compensation.