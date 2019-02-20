Chorley man wanted after girl, 17, left with fractured eye socket in hotel assault

Have your say

Police are searching for a man after a girl was assaulted at a Chorley hotel.

Kyle Jordan, 25, from Chorley, is wanted by Lancashire Police after two women were assaulted at a hotel in Charnock Richard, Chorley, on Tuesday, January 29.

Kyle Jordan is wanted by police

The incident saw a woman pulled to the ground by her hair before a 17-year-old girl was punched, suffering a fractured eye socket and cheek bone.

Jordan is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

Det Con Laura Thornley, of Lancashire Police, said: “Jordan is wanted in connection with two assaults, one which has left the victim with serious injuries.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246191 or email 3193@lancashire.pnn.police.uk