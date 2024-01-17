A man from Chorley has been jailed for murder after his partner suffered multiple injuries during a "violent and sustained assault."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Gowen, 27, called 999 after his partner, Fiona Robinson, stopped breathing at around 2.15am on May 26, 2023.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem revealed she had injuries consistent with a violent and sustained assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries included nine rib fractures, bruising and abrasions all over her face and body plus injuries consistent with strangulation.

A post-mortem revealed Fiona Robinson had injuries consistent with a violent and sustained assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Gowen gave paramedics and police a variety of contradictory explanations for her injuries, including that she had sustained them during a night out on May 24.

CCTV footage showed Fiona Robinson had sustained no injuries during her night out. However, footage found on Gowen's tablet from the morning of May 25 showed she had injuries to her back, left side and left arm.

Medical evidence revealed the injuries had been inflicted upon her in between the early hours of May 25 until the early hours of May 26.

Gowen eventually admitted murdering her in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a former partner in 2020.

He was on bail awaiting sentence in relation to those offences when he killed Fiona Robinson.

He has been sentenced for all offences to life imprisonment with a 20 year minimum term on Wednesday (January 17).

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Jason Gowen clearly poses a significant risk to women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He brutally murdered a woman he was in a relationship with whilst awaiting sentence for offences against a previous partner."

"Initially he denied he was responsible for murder and concocted various lies to evade prosecution, but when faced with the overwhelming evidence against him, including medical evidence, CCTV and footage he recorded himself, he eventually pleaded guilty.