Chorley man hurled concrete slab through rear windscreen of woman's car

A man trashed an elderly woman’s car in the mistaken belief she was the owner of barking dogs that were annoying him.

Steven Gaskell hurled a concrete slab through the back of the retired woman’s Skoda car.

Police were called to the scene at 3.30am on November 12, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

Gaskell, of Lewis Close, Adlington, Chorley, was seen walking up the driveway before picking up the concrete, which left the victim with a £400 repair bill.

Prosecuting,

Peter Kelly said: “At 3.30am the complainant was in bed asleep when she was woken by a noise from outside.

“She looked outside and saw a large concrete block had been thrown through her rear windscreen.

“She was considerably scared and shaken up, and phoned a neighbour.

“The neighbour came round to her home and saw the damage and the matter was reported to the police.”

The court heard officers found CCTV footage covering the neighbouring area. It showed a man walking into the elderly woman’s driveway and picking up the item before throwing it at her car.

The defendant was identified by police and arrested.

During a police interview, 30-year-old Gaskell he said he had been annoyed by barking dogs in the area and had committed the act “on impulse”.

He agreed it was a disproportionate response.

Gaskell pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

The bench imposed a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay £400 compensation.