Chorley man fractured Leyland DJ's jaw in attack

A man broke a DJ’s jaw in a drunken fracas outside a pub.

Pub punter Michael Scott attacked victim Dave Penny outside the Barristers Bar in Towngate, Leyland, following an argument outside the venue.

Preston Crown Court

The attack, which happened on May 11 last year, left Mr Penny needing to undergo surgery to fix the fractures, which involved plates being inserted into his jaw.

The 29-year-old defendant, of Bolton Road, Chorley, admitted the offence during a hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Sentencing him, Judge Simon Medland QC told him such violent acts were “entirely unnecessary and completely unacceptable”.

He added: “ Although you have recently a good solid work record and a settled domestic life you also have a poor criminal record.

“In fairness to you it is not perhaps as bad as it appears at first glance for many of the offences were committed when you were a youth.

“Few are for offences of personal violence and there are significant gaps between offences, most notable a seven year gap between your last conviction and this matter.

“On several occasions in the past, though, you have used or threatened unlawful violence.”

He added: “ Both of you had drunk a quantity of alcohol and both of you had words outside where he had been DJ’ing.

“Whatever may have been said between you, nothing justified the violence you used.

“You punched him once whilst he was standing and then twice more when he had gone to the ground. In doing so you broke his jaw.

“You did not use any weapon except your fist and you did not kick him.

“Although he is now essentially recovered, his jaw will never really be right again and this attack has had a significant impact upon him.

“Only a prison sentence could possibly be justified for such behaviour.”

However, the judge accepted he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and had a positive pre-sentence report and a reference from his employer.

He imposed 16 months in prison and agreed to suspend the term for two years.

Scott must also perform 150 hours of unpaid work, and will be subject to an electronically monitored curfew until March 31.

He was ordered to pay his victim a total of £2,000 compensation.