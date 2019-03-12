Chorley man Curtis Irving denies attempting to murder neighbour

A man will face a trial over allegations he attempting to murder a resident on his street.

Curtis Irving, of Firemans Lane, Chorley, appeared before Preston Crown Court by video link from Preston prison.

Crown Court

The 18-year-old entered not guilty pleas to charges of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and is expected to face a trial on July 22.

Irving was charged after police found Robert McCullough, who is believed to be in his 40s, with serious head injuries after being called to an incident on Firemans Lane in Chorley at 10.18pm on February 5.

Mr McCullough was being treated in the Royal Preston Hospital.

