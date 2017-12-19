Chorley man cleared of sexual allegations following a trial

A man accused of a string of historic child sex offences against girls dating back to 2006 has been cleared by a jury.

William John Cummings, of Shakespeare Terrace, Chorley, had always denied the charges of exposing himself in Rivington near Chorley, sexual assaults on a girl aged 11 and 12, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court found the 37-year-old not guilty of all five of the charges after retiring to deliberate the case on Monday.

It followed Mr Cummings’ trial before the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, which began on Monday, December 11.