Chorley man charged with attempted murder after man suffers serious head injuries

Curtis Irvine, 18, of Firemans Lane, Chorley, has appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder after police found a man with serious head injuries in Chorley.

The case was committed straight to the Crown Court where he will appear on March 12 and he was remanded into custody.

A police spokesman said: “ We were called at 10.18pm to reports of an assault on Firemans Lane in Chorley. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s on the floor with suspected head injuries.”

Robert McCulloch remains in a serious condition in the Royal Preston Hospital.

