Chorley drug dealer jailed for four years after selling crack cocaine on his doorstep

A Chorley drug dealer has been jailed for four years after he was caught selling crack cocaine from the doorstep of his home.



Carl Gaskell, 38, of Princess Street, pleaded guilty before he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (January 8).

Gaskell was arrested in November after officers, acting on community intelligence, witnessed a drugs deal on the doorstep of his home, near Morrisons.

The court heard how the drug dealer had made life miserable for people in Princess Street, with some residents telling police they were "too afraid to open their curtains".

Others said they "felt forced to leave the area" because of Gaskell and his drug dealing.



Responding to the community's concerns, officers staked out Gaskell's address and caught him red-handed selling crack cocaine from his doorstep.

He was immediately arrested and charged with supplying Class A drugs.

Carl Gaskell sold crack cocaine from his home at 38 Princess Street, Chorley.

At Preston Crown Court, Gaskell was also ordered not to return to his home in Princess Street after his release from prison.



Chief Insp Gary Crowe, of Chorley Police, said: “Gaskell’s drug dealing caused a lot of pain and nuisance for the residents of Princess Street and Cheam Avenue.

"So much so, that some residents told police they were scared to open their curtains, some who felt forced to leave the area and others who intended to do so.



“This sentence is a good result against an individual who has been subject to sustained police targeting as a result of some real community concerns.



“Results such as this only come from members of the public coming forward and voicing their concerns.

"I hope this gives people confidence, if you suspect drugs are being dealt where you live, we will act.”



If you have concerns about drug dealing near where you live, please contact police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.