Children from Preston and Chorley arrested after youths go on town centre smashing spree with hammer

At least three cars and seven shops have been targeted after youths armed with a hammer went on a smashing spree in Chorley.

Three children - aged 17, 16 and 14 - have been arrested after shops and cars were damaged with a hammer in Chorley town centre.

Police were called to Market Street in the town centre following reports of criminal damage at around 1.40am this morning (October 15)

Officers found at least three cars and seven shops with signs of damage, from cracked windows to broken wing mirrors.

Police said they have arrested three children on suspicion of criminal damage.

They are a boy, aged 17, and a girl aged 14, both from Preston, and a boy, aged 16, from Chorley.

All three remain in police custody.

A police spokesman said: "Three people have been arrested following reports of criminal damage in Chorley overnight.

"We were called at around 1.40am this morning (Tuesday) to Market Street to reports youths had been seen causing damage to shops and cars with a hammer.

"We attended and found three cars and seven business premises had been damaged.

"We arrested three people close to the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

"They are a boy aged 17 and a girl aged 14, both from Preston, and a boy aged 16 from Chorley. All three remain in police custody."