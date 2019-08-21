Children find massive machete whilst taking part in 'look for a book' adventure in Moor Park

A massive machete has been found by children taking part in a book hunt adventure in a Preston park.



The horrific discovery was made in Moor Park yesterday afternoon (August 21) when three young friends were happily hunting for books as part of the 'Preston look for a book' craze.

Nikita Fraser, 11, found this 12-inch machete in Moor Park, Preston whilst hunting for books as part of the 'look for a book' craze which has sweeped the city

Mum-of-five Sarah Fraser said her 11-year-old daughter Nikita, and nephew Liam, had been visiting the park close to their Deepdale home in the hope of finding books hidden by other children.

But as the children explored around the duck pond, they came across the monster machete staked blade-down in the grass.

"My daughter phoned me straight away, telling me what she had found.

"I asked her to send me a picture, so I could understand what we were dealing with.

"When the picture came through, I just couldn't believe my eyes!

"This is the last thing you want your children to find on a book hunt in the park."

Sarah calmly instructed her daughter to put the machete down safely before running straight down to the park.

She said the black machete (pictured) measured about 12-inches and had a serrated, saw-like blade.

"It doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened if a younger child had seen this and tried to play with it.

"The blade was hideous, it looked like it could slice straight through someone's hand.

"Thankfully my daughter is a sensible girl and she did the right thing by ringing me straight away to tell me what she had found."

Sarah said she handed the knife into Preston Police Station in Lawson Street, after calling ahead to avoid startling officers at the front desk.

"I didn't just want to wander into the police station wielding this monster machete.

"So I called ahead and reported it. I couldn't just leave it there for others to find and I didn't know how long it would take for an officer to come out for it."

Sarah said she hopes the disturbing discovery will not put families off taking part in the 'look for a book' adventure in Preston.

"It's really sad that we had to find the machete in this way. I think the 'look for a book' idea is absolutely brilliant and it's a great way to get kids out into the fresh air.

"My kids are no different. They're glued to their computers and I was so pleased that they wanted to go out looking for books in the park near our home.

"But it is still very worrying, as a mum, especially after hearing about older kids in gangs around Moor Park and Deepdale lately."

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.