Child killer Arthur Greer ‘returning to UK’ after 25 years in Australian prison

A child murderer has been flown from Australia to the UK after being granted release on parole following 25 years in jail, according to reports.

Arthur Greer, 80, was found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Sharon Lee Mason, who disappeared in 1983 in Mosman Park, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia.

The teenager's body was found in 1992, buried behind a shop previously owned by Greer, reportedly to be from Belfast, and he was jailed the following year.

The killer's next parole request was due to be heard in November next year, but he wrote to authorities requesting it be brought forward due to ill health.

Last month, Western Australia's Attorney General John Quigley said his release had been approved following a recommendation by the Prisoner Review Board.

PerthNow reported Greer was deported from Australia on Tuesday night.

The Australian Border Force said it does not comment on detention or removal operations.