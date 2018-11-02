Child abuse and neglect: This is how big the problem is in Lancashire and the UK

Neglect is the most common form of child abuse in the UK today.

Up to one in 10 children across the UK suffers from neglect, making it the most frequent reason for a child protection referral, and it features in 55% of serious case reviews into the death or serious injury of a child .

Neglect is the persistent failure to meet a child’s basic physical and/or psychological needs, likely to result in the serious impairment of the child’s health or development.

The county council has a duty to protect children and young people from harm caused by neglect or abuse. This includes investigating any allegations that a child might be being neglected or abused, and if necessary take appropriate action to protect the child.

The number of children deemed 'in need' in Lancashire, or subject to a Child protection Plan, in 2015/16 was 9,316.

The 'need' for a plan was cited as neglect in 33.8% of cases, physical abuse in 6.9%, sexual abuse in 4.9% emotional abuse in 50.3% and other issues 4.1%

Around four children a day in Lancashire are reporting sexual abuse to police.

A total of 1,572 sexual crimes against youngsters in the county were recorded in the period between 2015 and 2016 – a startling 49 per cent increase from 1,056 recorded the previous year.

91 of the victims were aged under four years old.

If you have a concern about a child being abused or neglected call Care Connect on 0300 123 6720 (8am - 8pm) or out of hours 0300 123 6722 (8pm - 8am).

Other sources of support include:

NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000

Childline - 0800 11 11

Nest Lancashire, set up to support young people aged 10 to 18 who have been affected by crime - 0300 111 0323

If you think a child is in immediate danger – don't delay call the police on 999.